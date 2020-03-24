Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,342 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.39% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1,790.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,473,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,399 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,062,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 496,288 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 321,691 shares during the last quarter.

ADSW stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

