Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 837,316 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,372,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 694,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,763 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

