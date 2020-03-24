ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.38.

ACM Research stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $360.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of -0.36.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

