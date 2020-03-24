AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Down 9.4%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 1,529,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 909,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

The stock has a market cap of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

