Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares dropped 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $13.56, approximately 1,345,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 714,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

AKR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.27%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,194,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,163,000 after buying an additional 558,764 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $13,146,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,061,000 after buying an additional 379,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,244,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

