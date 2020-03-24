Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

