ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABCZY opened at $12.80 on Friday. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

ABCAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

