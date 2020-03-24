421,135 Shares in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 421,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Stars Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Stars Group by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,558,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stars Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,941,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,507,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSG shares. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

TSG stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 1.50. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

