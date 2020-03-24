34,237 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

