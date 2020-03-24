2,803 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

CSX stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

