254,304 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 254,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 991,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 122,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.