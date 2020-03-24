254,304 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 254,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 991,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 122,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67.

