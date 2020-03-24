213,631 Shares in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of Yeti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Yeti from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.34.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

