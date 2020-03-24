1life Healthcare Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1life Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 1life Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08. 1life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $77.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.