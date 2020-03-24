17,380 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Athene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Athene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.