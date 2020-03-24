1,400 Shares in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,010,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sun Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,822,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,571,000 after buying an additional 106,345 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after buying an additional 294,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,383,000 after buying an additional 56,752 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Sun Communities stock opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

