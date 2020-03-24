10,700 Shares in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth $90,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

