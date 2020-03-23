Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €44.30 by Barclays

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €44.30 ($51.51) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.26% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.80 ($61.40) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.07 ($52.41).

FRA:ZAL opened at €29.68 ($34.51) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.18.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

