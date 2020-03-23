Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Hold

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPI. TheStreet cut Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

NYSE LPI opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.99. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

