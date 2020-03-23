Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to “Hold”

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Komatsu stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.69. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.