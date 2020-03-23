Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to “Buy”

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.21. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.