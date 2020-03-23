Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTS. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortis from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Howard Weil raised shares of Fortis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

FTS opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $4,292,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

