Zacks Investment Research Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PWFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised PowerFleet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.50.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

