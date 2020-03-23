Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

