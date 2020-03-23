Zacks Investment Research Lowers Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTX. ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garrett Motion from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

