Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Australia Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.70. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

