Zacks: Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Given $15.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $422,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

