Zacks: FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Given $53.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $53.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSBW. BidaskClub cut FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. Analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

