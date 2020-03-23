Zacks: Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.80 (Hold) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $24.60 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federated Hermes an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

