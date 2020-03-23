Zacks: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 13 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of ERIE stock opened at $177.41 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $270.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.
Erie Indemnity Company Profile
Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.
Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.