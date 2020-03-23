Zacks: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 13 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,504,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,575,000 after buying an additional 89,369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,687,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $177.41 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $270.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.