Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $3.56 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.