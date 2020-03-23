Zacks: Analysts Set $25.17 Target Price for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $25.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $15.57 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $106.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

