Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $248.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

