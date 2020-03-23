Zacks: Analysts Expect Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from to in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

