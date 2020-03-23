Yext (NYSE:YEXT) & 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Head-To-Head Review

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $352.59 million 4.12 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -20.54 Yext $298.83 million 4.16 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -9.94

8X8 has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -35.94% -49.59% -18.57% Yext -40.67% -54.29% -25.55%

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 8X8 and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 5 7 0 2.46 Yext 1 1 5 0 2.57

8X8 currently has a consensus price target of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 71.40%. Yext has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 73.46%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than 8X8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

8X8 beats Yext on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

