XRP Price Hits $0.16 (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Indodax, Kraken and Gatehub. XRP has a total market cap of $6.81 billion and approximately $2.03 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRP has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.02627941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00189116 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00100152 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,064,426 coins and its circulating supply is 43,842,625,397 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Fatbtc, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, BCEX, OTCBTC, ABCC, BtcTurk, Binance, Bitbns, C2CX, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Ripple China, WazirX, BTC Trade UA, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Bitinka, Koineks, Exrates, Exmo, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, Kuna, DigiFinex, OKEx, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinEgg, Coinone, BitMarket, Bithumb, Coinsquare, Gatehub, Altcoin Trader, Indodax, CoinBene, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Korbit, Bitstamp, Bitlish, Coindeal, BX Thailand, FCoin, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Stellarport, B2BX, LakeBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DragonEX, BitBay, Independent Reserve, Liquid, Bitbank, ZB.COM, Coinhub, Koinex, Bits Blockchain, Coinsuper, BitFlip, Covesting, CEX.IO, Bitsane, Kraken, Huobi, Coinrail, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, RippleFox, Zebpay, BTC Markets, Bitfinex, MBAex, Poloniex, Bittrex and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

