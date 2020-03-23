WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 760 at Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 967.33 ($12.72).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 477.09 ($6.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 828.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 956.13. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 670.60 ($8.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

