WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Credit Suisse Group

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the grocer’s stock.

MRW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered WM Morrison Supermarkets to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered WM Morrison Supermarkets to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 213.40 ($2.81).

LON:MRW opened at GBX 185 ($2.43) on Friday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 230.90 ($3.04). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 4.84 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $3.93. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

