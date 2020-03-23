Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of WLTW opened at $152.63 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,718,000 after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.