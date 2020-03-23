Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.26.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.32. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,264,842 shares in the company, valued at C$3,057,536.70. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

