West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WFT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE WFT opened at C$25.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.32. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$24.56 and a 52-week high of C$70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

