Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $195.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.40.

NYSE HD opened at $152.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.84. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

