WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

