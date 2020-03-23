Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) recently:

3/17/2020 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

3/10/2020 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

3/4/2020 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

3/3/2020 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

1/29/2020 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

1/24/2020 – Citius Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.51. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

