Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 114,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,125.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 269,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

