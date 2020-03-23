Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.11. The company had a trading volume of 71,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,564. Watsco has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

