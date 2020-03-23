Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1,104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 345.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 199.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 35.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,919,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.13.

NYSE WAT opened at $173.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

