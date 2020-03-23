Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €76.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.40 ($41.16) on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.65 ($43.78) and a 1 year high of €66.10 ($76.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.00.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

