Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $11.50 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. Wanchain has a market cap of $11.50 million and $375,409.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005883 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

