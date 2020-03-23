Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded by Warburg Research

Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WKCMF. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $94.73.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

