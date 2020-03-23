W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $259.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.45.

NYSE:GWW traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.22. 81,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.47. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $212.01 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,240,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

